Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

