Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $27,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 195,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

