Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 109 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $183.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day moving average of $209.10. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

