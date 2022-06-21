Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $29,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.