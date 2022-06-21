Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 770 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 770 ($9.43) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 650 ($7.96) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 596.80 ($7.31).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 472.75 ($5.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

