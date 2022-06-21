Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $29,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

