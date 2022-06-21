BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.02% of NiSource worth $1,411,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,554,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NiSource by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,402,000 after purchasing an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NiSource by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,113,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

