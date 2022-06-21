765 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,555 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $70,875.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,192.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $606,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,685 shares of company stock worth $2,582,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $963.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

