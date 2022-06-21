Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes $27,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

