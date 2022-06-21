Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Danone stock opened at €51.95 ($54.68) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.17. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($75.93).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

