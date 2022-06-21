Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NWL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

