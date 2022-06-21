Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €25.89 ($27.25) on Monday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.72.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

