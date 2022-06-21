easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 855 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.17) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.98) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 700.93 ($8.59).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 443.70 ($5.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 408.20 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 555.56.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

