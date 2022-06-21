Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

