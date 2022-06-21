Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 650 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Barclays upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 650 ($7.96) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 596.80 ($7.31).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 472.75 ($5.79) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 452.76. The company has a market cap of £62.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

