Head-To-Head Contrast: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) versus First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 1 5 12 0 2.61

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $41.76, suggesting a potential upside of 90.45%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and First Quantum Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 6.63 -$2.06 million $0.01 64.06 First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 2.10 $832.00 million $1.56 14.06

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. First Quantum Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83% First Quantum Minerals 13.65% 9.97% 4.45%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

