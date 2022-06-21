Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

