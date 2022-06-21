Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.33.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

