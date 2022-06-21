Stephens Inc. AR Sells 10,754 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $108,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

