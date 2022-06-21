Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,135 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $221.47 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average of $266.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

