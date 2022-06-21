Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 79.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.