Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

