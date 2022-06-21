iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,785,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $167.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.