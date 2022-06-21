Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Copart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after buying an additional 115,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

