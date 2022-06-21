Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

