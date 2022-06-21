Walleye Capital LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JHG opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

