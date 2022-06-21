Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEHA opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

