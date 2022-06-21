Walleye Capital LLC Trims Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.93. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

