Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the third quarter worth $546,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35.
Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.
