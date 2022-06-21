Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the third quarter worth $546,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.