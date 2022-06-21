Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

