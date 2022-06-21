Walleye Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

MSD stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

