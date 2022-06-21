Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 26,003 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,559,197 shares of company stock worth $143,083,859. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.