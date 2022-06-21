Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

