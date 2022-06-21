Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

EWBC stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

