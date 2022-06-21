First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 630,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

