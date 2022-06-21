Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,608 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in BCE by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 111.20%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.