Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,608 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in BCE by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BCE opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 111.20%.
BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
