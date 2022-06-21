Stephens Inc. AR Takes $2.23 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY opened at $172.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.