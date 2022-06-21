Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 867.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 93,597 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 78,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.82 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

