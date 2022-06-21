Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,859 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CG opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

