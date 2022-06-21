Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

