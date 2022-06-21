Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 44,684 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

TTE stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.24%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

