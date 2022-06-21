Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 409,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,654.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,677 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -688.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.