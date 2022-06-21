Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,049 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of SON opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

