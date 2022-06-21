Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

