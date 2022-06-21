Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.66. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

