Stephens Inc. AR Buys 39,196 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

