Stephens Inc. AR Sells 16,825 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 272,286 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 995,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

