Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.