Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

