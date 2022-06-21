Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

WDC stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $72.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

